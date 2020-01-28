White Pine Investment CO Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $313,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $704,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $47.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

