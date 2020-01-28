White Pine Investment CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

PFE stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,171,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

