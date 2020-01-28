White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,624 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 2.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $45,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 119,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.32.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

