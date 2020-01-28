Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$4.83 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$343.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.