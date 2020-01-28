Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 374,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,896. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$343.07 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

