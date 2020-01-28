Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Receives $53.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 349,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $46.15. 2,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.