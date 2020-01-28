World Asset Management Inc Acquires 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,670 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $568.22. 38,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $592.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

