World Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 14,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 82,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.69. 1,175,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

