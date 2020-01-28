World Asset Management Inc Buys 163 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 207.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,305. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

