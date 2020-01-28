World Asset Management Inc Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after buying an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $45,211,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.83. 55,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $214.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.