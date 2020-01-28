World Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.80. 895,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.