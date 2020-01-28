World Asset Management Inc Purchases 139 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.49. 163,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

