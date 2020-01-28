World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,821 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 163.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 189,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 117,703 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,869,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

