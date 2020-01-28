WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Down 1.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.93 and last traded at C$14.00, 64,513 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 109,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $903.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

