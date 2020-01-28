WT Wealth Management Decreases Stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of DBLV stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.8153 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1%.

