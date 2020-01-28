WT Wealth Management Sells 473 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,231,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.83. 1,938,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

