Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives $66.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE WH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,401,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

