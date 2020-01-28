XRP Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. XRP has a market cap of $10.31 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Coinhub, LakeBTC and MBAex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,098,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,685,558,183 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitfinex, Binance, Indodax, DigiFinex, BCEX, Coinsuper, Huobi, Bitbns, OKEx, Poloniex, Fatbtc, LakeBTC, Coinhub, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, WazirX, CoinEgg, RippleFox, DragonEX, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), CEX.IO, Bitstamp, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Independent Reserve, OTCBTC, Braziliex, Zebpay, CoinBene, Bitsane, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Covesting, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, FCoin, BTC Trade UA, BitBay, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Coindeal, Ovis, BitMarket, BtcTurk, Gatehub, Bitbank, CoinFalcon, Kraken, Gate.io, Koinex, Coinbe, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Bits Blockchain, Ripple China, ABCC, BitFlip, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, Exmo, Stellarport, C2CX, Coinrail, MBAex, Instant Bitex, Liquid, HitBTC, B2BX, Kuna, BX Thailand, Koineks, Upbit, Bitlish, Bitinka, BTC Markets, Exrates and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

