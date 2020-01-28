YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 150,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,549,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $20.64 on Tuesday, hitting $1,454.54. 77,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,269.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.