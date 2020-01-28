YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $803.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $690.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $829.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $16.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $881.09. The company had a trading volume of 199,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $811.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.09 and a 12-month high of $887.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

