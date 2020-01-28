Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Devon Energy reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Devon Energy by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,810. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

