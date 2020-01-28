Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.49. 17,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,930. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.