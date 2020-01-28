Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $16.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.82 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.27 billion to $70.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $72.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.05 billion to $73.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.03. 5,734,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

