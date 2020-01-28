Zacks: Analysts Expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce sales of $61.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year sales of $249.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $249.60 million, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $254.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPB stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 617,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $849.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opus Bank (OPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.