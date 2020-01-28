Zacks: Analysts Expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s earnings. Salisbury Bancorp reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Salisbury Bancorp.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

SAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SAL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

