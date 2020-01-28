Zacks: Analysts Expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. VF posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.70. 184,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,520. VF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

