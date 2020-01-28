Zacks: Analysts Set $9.75 Price Target for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$4.92 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

