Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings per share of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.72.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $10,565,871 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $236.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,177. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

