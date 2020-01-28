Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. 979,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $110.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

