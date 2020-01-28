Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.28). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.16. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

