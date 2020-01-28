Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $773.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,815 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

