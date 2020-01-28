Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $197.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the highest is $198.23 million. Employers reported sales of $205.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $789.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $788.10 million to $790.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $765.25 million, with estimates ranging from $745.10 million to $785.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 85,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,276. Employers has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Employers by 11.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

