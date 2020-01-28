Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.48. 14,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

