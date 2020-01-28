Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $33.06. 1,481,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,759. LKQ has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

