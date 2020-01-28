Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) to Hold

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR stock remained flat at $$44.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

