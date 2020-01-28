Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

CSOD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.88.

CSOD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,073. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,587. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

