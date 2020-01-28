Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Buy

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

