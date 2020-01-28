Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Strong-Buy

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

DHT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. 4,621,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,005. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $959.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DHT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 38.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.