Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $937.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

