Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $8.13. Zagg shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 25,631 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Zagg had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zagg by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 137,381 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zagg by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,655 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

