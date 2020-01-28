Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $8.13. Zagg shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 25,631 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zagg by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 137,381 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zagg by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,655 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)
ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.
