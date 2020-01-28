Zcoin Price Tops $5.38 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00059854 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Sistemkoin. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and $6.87 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,090.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.01904908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.04044386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00668174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00116746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00730980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009869 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00608801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,342,118 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Indodax, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Koinex, QBTC, TDAX, Upbit, Coinroom and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

