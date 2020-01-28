Zebi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $542,159.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $542,159.00 and $277.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 190,876,286 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

