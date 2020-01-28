Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Shares Up 0.9%

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45), 9,040 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 39.35 and a current ratio of 44.99.

In related news, insider Richard Williams acquired 37,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £35,046.02 ($46,101.05).

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

