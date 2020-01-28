Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of ZION opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,792,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

