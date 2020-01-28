ZIP (ASX:Z1P) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.81 ($2.70) and last traded at A$3.85 ($2.73), 3,424,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.08 ($2.89).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 769.92, a quick ratio of 31.97 and a current ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -110.00.

ZIP Company Profile (ASX:Z1P)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia and New Zealand. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses across various industries through online and in-store. The company provides zip Pay and zip Money, which are digital wallets that enable customers to buy now and pay them over time for purchases online and in-store; and Pocketbook, a mobile app that automatically categorizes spending.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.