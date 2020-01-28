Zipper (ZIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $402,461.00

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $402,461.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

