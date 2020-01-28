zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.00 ($115.12).

ETR:ZO1 traded down €2.70 ($3.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €73.90 ($85.93). 55,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27. zooplus has a twelve month low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a twelve month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €81.92 and a 200 day moving average of €102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

