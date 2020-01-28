Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 623 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

KL traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. 716,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,030. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

