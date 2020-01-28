Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $316.15. 40,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $139.43 and a twelve month high of $324.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

