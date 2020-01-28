Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 762.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,399. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

